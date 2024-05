Foegele logged an assist, two shots on goal, three hits and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Stars in Game 2.

Foegele snapped an 11-game point drought dating back to Game 2 of the first round. The 28-year-old winger has a steady spot in the lineup, but he's seen a smaller role amid his slump. He has three points, 20 shots on net, 28 hits and a minus-9 rating over 14 playoff appearances while primarily working in a third-line role.