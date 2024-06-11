Foegele was given a five-minute major and a game misconduct in Game 2 versus the Panthers on Monday.

Foegele was dismissed from the game due to his knee-on-knee hit against Eetu Luostarinen, who did eventually return to the game. For his part, the 28-year-old Foegele was limited to just 1:54 of ice time due to his ejection, which extended his 16-game goal drought. Since he was given a game misconduct, it seems unlikely the winger will receive any additional discipline and should be an option for Game 3 on Thursday.