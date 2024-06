Foegele scored a goal and added an assist in Friday's 5-1 win over the Panthers in Game 6.

Foegele has stepped up big in this series -- he's racked up two goals and three assists during his four-game point streak. The winger had just three points over his first 17 playoff appearances this year. Foegele is likely to remain on the second line for Monday's Game 7 as the Oilers try to complete the reverse sweep.