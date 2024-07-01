Foegele signed a three-year, $10.5 million contract with the Kings on Monday, per John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio.

Foegele set career highs with 20 goals and 41 points across 82 regular-season games with Edmonton in 2023-24. He also provided three goals and eight points in 22 playoff appearances, including a stretch of two goals and five points over four contests during the Stanley Cup Finals. While he's coming off a strong season and displayed the ability to thrill under pressure, Foegele might see a mild decline in offensive production going forward. Before 2023-24, his best season in terms of scoring was 2019-20 when he finished with 13 goals and 30 points in 68 regular-season outings. Look for Foegele to serve primarily on the Kings' third line.