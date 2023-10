Foegele posted two goals in Tuesday's 7-4 road loss against the Wild.

Foegele gave the Oilers a one-goal lead twice, and Edmonton led the game heading to the third period. That's when the bottom dropped out. Foegele ended up with three shots on goal and a minus-3 rating in 13:38 of ice time. He has a pair of multi-point games in the past four outings, but the 27-year-old winger has never scored more than 30 points in a season, so this level of production likely isn't sustainable.