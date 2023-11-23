Foegele notched a shorthanded assist in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Foegele was able to get on the scoresheet against his old team, earning his second assist over the last three games. The 27-year-old winger is up to eight points, 43 shots on goal,15 hits and a minus-9 rating through 18 appearances. He's bounced around the Oilers' lineup a bit but most often fills a middle-six role.