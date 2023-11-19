Foegele posted an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Lightning.

Foegele earned his first point in four games with the helper, though he's now gone 10 contests without a goal. The 27-year-old saw occasional moves to the top line under Jay Woodcroft, but new head coach Kris Knoblauch has kept Foegele on the third line for the most part. Foegele has seven points, 40 shots on net, 14 hits and a minus-9 rating through 16 outings this season as one of the Oilers' better depth players.