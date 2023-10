Foegele scored a goal and an assist on two shots in the Oilers' 6-1 win over the Predators on Tuesday.

Foegele extended the Oilers' lead to 6-1, firing a shot past Kevin Lankinen near the faceoff dot. He would also add an assist on Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' goal. The Canadian forward will continue to hold a spot in the middle-six forward core moving forward.