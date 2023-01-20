Foegele posted an assist, six shots on goal, two hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Lightning.

Foegele has a goal and two helpers over his last four games, and he's posted six shots in each of his last two outings. The 26-year-old forward has responded well to being a healthy scratch twice earlier in the month, and it looks like it'd be tough to take him out of the lineup now. He's at 10 points, 58 shots on net, 58 hits, 12 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 34 appearances.