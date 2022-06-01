Hyman scored a goal on five shots and added four hits in Tuesday's 8-6 loss to the Avalanche in Game 1.

Hyman's been unstoppable since the start of the second round, logging seven goals and two assists in his last six games. The 29-year-old winger converted on a feed from Brett Kulak in Tuesday's contest. Hyman is up to nine tallies, four helpers, 56 shots, 35 hits and a plus-5 rating through 13 playoff contests. He may flip between the first and second lines, but there's no questioning his importance to the Oilers' scoring depth behind Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.