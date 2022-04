Hyman scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Penguins.

Hyman gave the Oilers a 3-1 lead at 4:08 of the second period. The 29-year-old winger has scored twice in his last four games, but he hasn't had a multi-point outing since April 1. He's at 26 goals, 52 points, 203 shots on net, 74 hits and a minus-9 rating through 74 appearances in a top-six role.