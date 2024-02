Hyman scored twice on eight shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Flames.

Hyman had a power-play marker in the first period and then set his career high in goals with an even-strength tally in the second. The winger has 37 goals, 56 points, 198 shots on net, 54 hits, 40 PIM and a plus-19 rating over 54 appearances. Over the last two seasons, he has six goals and two assists in six games against the Flames -- Hyman is certainly making his presence felt in the Battle of Alberta.