Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Big man in overtime
Ekblad scored twice, including the game winner in overtime, and added an assist in a 5-4 win over Anaheim on Thursday night.
Ekblad is on pace for a 50-point season. This could finally be the year this guy finally becomes the stud we've all expected. It's hard to believe he's just 23 years old -- Ekblad has already played in 412 NHL games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.