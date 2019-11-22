Play

Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Big man in overtime

Ekblad scored twice, including the game winner in overtime, and added an assist in a 5-4 win over Anaheim on Thursday night.

Ekblad is on pace for a 50-point season. This could finally be the year this guy finally becomes the stud we've all expected. It's hard to believe he's just 23 years old -- Ekblad has already played in 412 NHL games.

