Ekblad (undisclosed) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Canadiens, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports.

Ekblad saw just 7:16 of ice time in this contest. He recently returned from a lower-body injury that cost him seven contests, but the Panthers didn't elaborate on why he exited Tuesday's game. If he can't play Thursday versus the Senators, Josh Mahura or Tobias Bjornfot would draw into the lineup.