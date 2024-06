Ekblad scored a goal on four shots in Monday's 4-1 victory over Edmonton in Game 2.

Ekblad was able to bring a 31-game goal drought to a close, having last found the back of the net Feb. 20 versus the Senators. The blueliner's fantasy value figures to primarily come from defensive stats -- he has racked up 13 hits and 16 blocks in his last five games -- but adding some offensive production should bolster his outlook heading into Game 3 on Thursday.