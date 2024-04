Ekblad (undisclosed) won't play in Tuesday's regular-season finale against Toronto, but he'll be ready to rock for Game 1 of Florida's upcoming first-round playoff series, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Ekblad will return to his usual top-four role once postseason play gets underway. He's picked up just 18 points through 51 games in what's been a disappointing season from an offensive standpoint for the 28-year-old defender.