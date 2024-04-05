Ekblad (undisclosed) is likely to miss the rest of the regular season, David Dwork of The Hockey News reports.

Even though Ekblad is slated to sit out the final five games of the 2023-24 campaign, he is projected to be available for Florida's playoff opener. Ekblad is poised to finish the season with four goals, 18 points, 98 shots on net, 59 blocked shots and 85 hits in 51 appearances.