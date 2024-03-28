Ekblad (lower body) will be back in the lineup versus the Islanders on Thursday, according to George Richards of Florida Hockey Now.

Ekblad sat out seven games with the injury. Ekblad missed the first 16 games of the season, recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, and has struggled offensively. The 28-year-old blueliner has only four goals and 17 points in 47 games. If he is unable to pick up the pace, he will miss hitting double digits in goals for only the second time in 10 years. Ekblad will line up alongside Gustav Forsling on the blue line and should see some second-unit power-play time.