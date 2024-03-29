Ekblad (lower body) failed to record a point in 22:13 of ice time during Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Islanders.
Returning from a seven-game absence caused by a collision with Vladimir Tarasenko, Ekblad saw his usual workload and was leaned on heavily on the penalty kill, seeing 7:47 with Florida down a man. It's been a tough season overall for the 28-year-old blueliner, who has only four goals and 17 points in 48 games, but with the Panthers having already clinched a playoff spot, Ekblad will use the final weeks of the regular season to try and regain his top form.
More News
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Returning to action Thursday•
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Inching closer to return•
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Set to miss at least two weeks•
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Sustains lower-body injury•
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Set to return Tuesday•
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Not playing Saturday•