Ekblad (lower body) failed to record a point in 22:13 of ice time during Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Islanders.

Returning from a seven-game absence caused by a collision with Vladimir Tarasenko, Ekblad saw his usual workload and was leaned on heavily on the penalty kill, seeing 7:47 with Florida down a man. It's been a tough season overall for the 28-year-old blueliner, who has only four goals and 17 points in 48 games, but with the Panthers having already clinched a playoff spot, Ekblad will use the final weeks of the regular season to try and regain his top form.