Ekblad notched a shorthanded assist, eight hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 6-1 win over the Lightning in Game 5.

Ekblad set up the first of Aleksander Barkov's two goals in the game. Through five playoff contests, Ekblad has two helpers, six shots on net, 25 hits, nine blocked shots and a plus-4 rating. The 28-year-old continues to handle a heavy workload on the Panthers' top pairing, though he sees minimal power-play time.