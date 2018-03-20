Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Buries game-winning tally against Habs

Ekblad scored an unassisted goal and received seven PIM during Monday's 2-0 win over Montreal.

The 2014 first overall selection has turned up his offensive game of late with five goals and 10 assists through his past 21 games. The hot stretch has Ekblad up to 32 points for the campaign, and in settings including plus-minus rating, his plus-2 mark is a huge upgrade on last season's minus-23. Additionally, he's now amassed a career-high 69 PIM, as his well-rounded fantasy campaign continues to roll along.