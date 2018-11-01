Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Fires away against Winnipeg

Ekblad got five of his shots on net during Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Jets.

With only two assists in 10 games to start the season, Ekblad has been on a disappointing run. The Panthers have started the season off with a whimper, and need players like Ekblad to step up offensively if they are going to get back on track.

