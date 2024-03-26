Ekblad (lower body) is "close" to returning, but coach Paul Maurice wants the defender to log at least two "heavy practices" before rejoining the lineup, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Ekblad will miss a seventh straight contest Tuesday against Boston, but it sounds like he could be ready to return sooner rather than later. The 28-year-old vet has had a down year from an offensive standpoint, picking up just 17 points through 47 contests.