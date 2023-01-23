Ekblad (upper body) will be in the lineup Monday against the Rangers.
Ekblad logged just 1:50 of ice time in Saturday's contest versus Minnesota. Fortunately, he won't miss any additional game action. Ekblad has generated seven goals, 20 points, 97 shots on net, 49 blocks and 34 hits in 37 games this campaign. He is projected to be back alongside Gustav Forsling on Florida's top defense pair Monday against New York.
