Barkov (undisclosed) is considered questionable for Tuesday's regular-season finale versus the Maple Leafs, Colby Guy of Florida Hockey Now reports.
Barkov is evidently just dealing with some stiffness, so although there's a chance he'll miss Tuesday's regular-season finale, the 28-year-old pivot will almost certainly be ready for Game 1 of Florida's first-round playoff series. He's racked up 23 goals and 78 points through 72 contests this season.
