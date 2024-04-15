Barkov (undisclosed) is considered questionable for Tuesday's regular-season finale versus the Maple Leafs, Colby Guy of Florida Hockey Now reports.

Barkov is evidently just dealing with some stiffness, so although there's a chance he'll miss Tuesday's regular-season finale, the 28-year-old pivot will almost certainly be ready for Game 1 of Florida's first-round playoff series. He's racked up 23 goals and 78 points through 72 contests this season.