Barkov scored twice on four shots, added an assist, went plus-4, levied four hits and blocked two shots in Monday's 6-1 win over the Lightning in Game 5.

Barkov's first tally was a shorthanded one in the second period, and it stood as the series-clinching goal. He also added the first of four goals in the third as the Panthers ran away with the win. The center ends the first round of the playoffs with five points, 14 shots on net, 14 hits, six blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over five appearances. He posted 23 goals and 80 points over 73 regular-season outings while serving as the Panthers' top-line center.