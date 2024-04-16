Barkov (undisclosed) will play in Tuesday's season finale against Toronto, per Colby Guy of Florida Hockey Now.

Barkov has put together another solid season, recording 23 goals and 55 assists in 72 games. The captain will likely slot back into the first line and get one more game under his belt before the playoffs start. He will look to keep producing on the power play where he has five goals and 24 assists this year.