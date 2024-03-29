Barkov produced a goal and an assist in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Islanders.

The 28-year-old center's efforts gave the Panthers 1-0 and 2-1 leads, but they couldn't solve Semyon Varlamov over the second half of the game. Barkov has a goal and three points in two games since returning from an undisclosed issue that cost him three contests, and on the season he's collected 19 goals and 69 points through 64 games.