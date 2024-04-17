Barkov logged two assists in Tuesday's 5-2 win over Toronto.

Both of Barkov's assists came in Florida's four-goal second period, setting up Sam Reinhart midway through the frame before adding a second helper on Brandon Montour's goal three minutes later. The 28-year-old Barkov was strong down the stretch, logging 14 points (five goals, nine assists) in his final 11 games. He'll conclude the regular season with 23 goals and 80 points across 73 games.