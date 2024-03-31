Barkov scored two goals in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Red Wings.

Both goals came in the third period, erasing an early 1-0 deficit and setting the stage for Sam Reinhart to play hero with the only successful shootout attempt. Barkov is up to 21 goals on the season, his ninth straight 20-goal campaign, and Saturday's production also got the 28-year-old to 70 points for the fifth time.