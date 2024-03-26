Barkov (undisclosed) will return to the lineup Tuesday against Boston, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Barkov will return to his usual featured role skating on the top line and No. 1 power-play unit following his three-game absence. He's rcked up 18 goals and 66 points through 62 contests this season.
