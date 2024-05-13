Barkov scored his fifth goal of the postseason in Sunday's 3-2 win over Boston in Game 4.

Barkov scored the game-winning goal Sunday in Boston to help the Panthers get within one win of advancing to the third round of the postseason. The Finnish superstar diced through the middle of the ice before beating Jeremy Swayman under his right arm almost midway through the third period. The goal also extended Barkov's point streak to five games -- he has 11 points over that span. Florida's captain is leading the team in scoring so far this postseason with 13 points in nine games to go along with a plus-4 rating.