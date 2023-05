Barkov (lower body) will play in Game 4 against Carolina on Wednesday, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.

Barkov left Monday's contest in the first period, but he was able to participate in Wednesday's morning skate. He's been an important part of the Panthers' playoff success, providing four goals and 12 points in 15 postseason outings this year. Barkov is projected to skate on the top line alongside Carter Verhaeghe and Anthony Duclair.