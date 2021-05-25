Barkov notched two assists in Monday's 4-1 win over the Lightning in Game 5.

Barkov set up the game-winning tally from Mason Marchment and an insurance goal by Patric Hornqvist on the power play. The 25-year-old Barkov has continued his playmaking ways in the playoffs with a goal and six helpers through five contests. He's added 18 shots on net, seven hits and a minus-5 rating in a top-line role.