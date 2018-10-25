Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Two helpers in OT win over Isles

Barkov picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Islanders.

He also chipped in two shots and one hit. Barkov now has two goals and eight points in eight games to begin the season, including three multi-point efforts, as he looks to top the career-high 78 points he posted in 2017-18.

