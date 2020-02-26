Panthers' Aleksi Saarela: No impact in return
Saarela (upper body) skated 13:01 and won his only faceoff in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Coyotes.
Saarela returned to a fourth-line role Tuesday. He's at two goals in seven contests this season -- fantasy owners aren't likely keeping track of his production at this stage in the Finn's career.
