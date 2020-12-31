Saarela isn't expected to report to training camp Sunday, David Work of WPLG Local 10 News reports.

Saarela is an unsigned restricted free agent, although the Panthers did table a qualifying offer. The 23-year-old showcased his potential last season with four points -- one on the power play -- over nine games. He's been superb with Lukko of Finnish Liiga this year, ringing up 12 goals and six assists over 19 contests. He won't return to Florida in time to quarantine for the start of training camp, and it's unclear when or if he'll play in the NHL this year.