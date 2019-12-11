Panthers' Aleksi Saarela: Reassigned to minors
Saarela was demoted to AHL Springfield on Wednesday.
Shipping Saarela back to the minors could be an indication that Jayce Hawryluk (upper body) will be ready to go against the Islanders on Thursday. The 22-year-old Saarela logged three games for the Panthers in which he tallied three shots, and one block while averaging 11:41 of ice time. While this may not be the last we've seen of the Finnish center in the NHL this year, he figures to spend the bulk of his time with the Thunderbirds.
