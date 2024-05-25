Lundell had an assist on the power play in Friday's 2-1 overtime loss versus the Rangers in Game 2.

Lundell has five points in his last five games going back to the second round against Boston after notching an assist Friday. The 22-year-old is proving to be an integral part of Florida's offense -- he's currently centering the second line between Carter Verhaeghe and Matthew Tkachuk. Lundell is fourth on the team with 10 points in the postseason, producing two goals, eight assists and a plus-5 rating through 13 contests.