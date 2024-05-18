Lundell scored a goal and added an assist in a 2-1 win over the Bruins on Friday in Game 6.

Lundell lit up the ice, contributing points on both of Florida's goals, including one of his own in the second period and a primary assist on the game-winner, propelling the Panthers to victory and clinching the series to advance to Round 3 of the playoffs. This was Lundell's second multi-point performance of the playoffs. Over the past few weeks, Lundell has been a consistent force on the ice, tallying points in seven out of his last 10 games and displaying strong chemistry with his linemates. The Panthers will face off against the Rangers on Thursday.