Lundell scored a goal and supplied an assist in Sunday's 3-2 win over Boston in Game 4.

Lundell opened the scoring for the Panthers to cut the Bruins lead to one in the second period. He then set up Sam Bennett on the power play to tie the game at two early in the third period. Lundell has been a solid source of offense for Florida as a depth player -- the third-line center has one goal and six assists in nine contests so far this postseason. Lundell and the Panthers will attempt to close out the series Tuesday in Florida.