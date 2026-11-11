Lundell recorded a pair of assists, including one on the power play, and added two shots on net and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Lundell had gone three games without a point since his hat trick versus the Jets on Oct. 30. He also missed one game due to an undisclosed injury in that stretch. Lundell continues to fill a third-line role with ice time in all situations, which gives him a little upside in a strong offense. He's produced eight points, 50 shots, 27 hits, 11 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 18 appearances this season.