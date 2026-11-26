Lundell scored a goal, notched an assist and fired four shots on net in Wednesday's 5-3 win over Ottawa.

Lundell has been heating up offensively after a slow start to the season, as he's recorded three multi-point performances over his last seven outings. Overall, the 25-year-old center is up to eight goals, 13 points, 62 shots on net, 33 hits and 14 blocked shots over 24 appearances this season. Given his attachment to the Tkachuk brothers on Florida's second line, Lundell could challenge the 50-point threshold for the first time in his six-year NHL career by the end of the season. He's a solid stash in standard fantasy leagues and a strong play in deep category formats.