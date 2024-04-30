Lundell logged an assist, four hits and two PIM in Monday's 6-1 win over the Lightning in Game 5.

Lundell's assist streak is up to four games, which coincides with him taking over the second-line center position from Sam Bennett (upper body). With a few days before the second round, it's possible Bennett could be healthy enough to play the next time the Panthers have a game. Lundell would then likely move down the lineup, which would lead to fewer good scoring chances.