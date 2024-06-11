Lundell registered a pair of primary assists in Monday's 4-1 win versus Edmonton in Game 2.

Lundell had an even-strength assist on Niko Mikkola's second-period tally before adding the primary helper on Evan Rodrigues' power-play goal in the final frame. Lundell added one shot, one block, two hits and a plus-1 rating in 16:02 of ice time. The 22-year-old moved into fourth on the team in postseason scoring after his two-point effort Monday. The middle-six center has 14 points (three goals) and a plus-8 rating through 19 postseason appearances.