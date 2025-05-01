Lundell scored a goal on three shots, added two assists and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Lightning in Game 5.

Lundell, Eetu Luostarinen and Brad Marchand were the line that led the way in this series-clinching win, combining for nine points. This was Lundell's second multi-point effort in a row. The 23-year-old doesn't always get the chance to make a big contribution from the third line, but he has the talent to get more involved. He's at two goals, five points, 10 shots on net, four hits, four blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over five playoff appearances.