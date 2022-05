Lundell scored a goal in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Capitals.

After forcing an offensive-zone turnover, Lundell finished a give-and-go with Sam Reinhart to record his first career playoff goal. The rookie center has been excellent on Florida's third line, posting 18 goals and 26 assists in 65 games during the regular season. Lundell will look to keep his momentum going as the series shifts to Washington for Game 3.