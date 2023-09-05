Montour (shoulder) doesn't have a definitive timeline to return, but general manager Bill Zito suggested the defenseman could be back between November and January, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.

Montour's progression from shoulder surgery has gone as planned so far, but he still has a long way to go. The 29-year-old defenseman is expected to be a power-play option while serving in a top-four role once he is cleared to play. Zito added that Montour is likely closer to a return than Aaron Ekblad (shoulder), who is also recovering from surgery and multiple additional injuries from the Panthers' run to the Stanley Cup Finals.