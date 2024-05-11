Montour registered a goal and an assist in Friday's 6-2 road victory over the Bruins.

Montour is on a heater right now, as he's racked up five points (two goals) over the last two games. He scored on the power-play early in the third period to put the Panthers up by four, before adding an assist on Sam Reinhart's empty-net tally. Overall this postseason, Montour has three goals and five assists in eight games. The pending unrestricted free agent will look to keep it rolling in Game 4.