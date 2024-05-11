Montour registered a goal and an assist in Friday's 6-2 road victory over the Bruins.
Montour is on a heater right now, as he's racked up five points (two goals) over the last two games. He scored on the power-play early in the third period to put the Panthers up by four, before adding an assist on Sam Reinhart's empty-net tally. Overall this postseason, Montour has three goals and five assists in eight games. The pending unrestricted free agent will look to keep it rolling in Game 4.
More News
-
Panthers' Brandon Montour: Three points in victory•
-
Panthers' Brandon Montour: Heating up in playoffs•
-
Panthers' Brandon Montour: Two-point effort in Game 3•
-
Panthers' Brandon Montour: Scores in win•
-
Panthers' Brandon Montour: Collects three helpers•
-
Panthers' Brandon Montour: Hot streak continues•