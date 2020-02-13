Play

Coach Joel Quenneville expects Boyle to miss multiple weeks but anticipates a return at some point this season, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Boyle has already sat out the last six games, but it sounds like more time on the mend awaits the veteran forward. Until developments suggest he's inching closer to a return, it's best to consider Boyle sidelined indefinitely.

